Who’s DJ Brownskin and why did he trend in 2018?

Michael Macharia Njiri, popularly known as DJ Brownskin, is a prominent Kenyan disk jockey who has made a name for himself in the country’s entertainment scene. In 2018, he gained significant attention and trended on social media following his claim to have coined the popular Kenyan slogan “Lamba Lila Lolo,” which became a catchphrase in many entertainment joints.

During an interview in 2018, DJ Brownskin explained how he came up with the phrase, stating that he created it as a sound effect for his music mixes. He also attributed the phrase’s origin to a line in Gregory Isaac’s “Border” song, which fit perfectly with the instrumentals he was using.

Following the phrase’s popularity, DJ Brownskin capitalized on it and turned it into a brand, selling merchandise with the slogan. He also gained international recognition and performed in various countries, including Dubai.

DJ Brownskin’s rise to fame was not without controversy, as some criticized him for the supposed vulgar connotations of the phrase “Lamba Lila Lolo.” However, he defended himself, stating that it was a creative line by a creative Kenyan and that it was not meant to be offensive.

In 2022, DJ Brownskin’s life took a tragic turn when his wife, Sharon Njeri Mwangi, passed away after allegedly taking poison. A video of her final moments, allegedly taken by DJ Brownskin, went viral on social media, causing a lot of speculation and controversy.