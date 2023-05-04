Connect with us

Politics

Why Azimio Called Off Thursday Protests

By

Published

IMG 20230414 WA0006

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has decided yet again to suspend the mass protests that were previously planned to resume on Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday May 3 evening, the coalition announced that the decision came after their Kenya Kwanza counterparts agreed to drop Eldas MP Adan Keynan from the bi-partisan committee.

“This evening, the leadership of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party met and agreed to once more suspend the mass protests that we had earlier scheduled to continue tomorrow,” Azimio said.

“The coalition took this step following the decision by Kenya Kwanza to accede to one of our demands that informed the resumption of mass action.”

Azimio stated that it will summon its 7 member bi-partisan team for fresh instructions on how to engage the government.

“Instead of holding the protests, we have summoned our seven member delegation to the bipartisan committee for fresh instructions to inform further engagement with the Kenya Kwanza side,” Azimio said.

The opposition however reiterated that they will not hesitate to resume anti-government demonstrations should they encounter any indications of a lack of good faith and sincerity on the part of Kenya Kwanza.

“We also wish to reiterate that we will not hesitate to resume mass action at the slightest indication of lack of good will and honesty on Kenya Kwanza side,” Azimio reiterated.

Kenya Kwanza in a statement on Wednesday replaced Keynan with Saku MP Dido Rasso.

“We have consulted with Hon Keynan and the Coalition’s top leadership and the Hon Adan Wehliye Keynan has graciously agreed, in the greater interest of the country, to recuse himself from the bi-partisan committee.We have nominated the Saku MP Dido Rasso to replace the Hon. Adan Keynan in the Bipartisan Committee,” Kimani Ichung’wah stated. 

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza Removes Adan Keynan From Bipartisan Team, Names Replacement

