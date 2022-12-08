Connect with us

Politics

Why Azimio has canceled their Parallel Jamhuri Day Event

rao pix

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has canceled his public consultation rally that was scheduled to take place on Monday, December 12 during the Jamhuri day celebrations.

In a statement read by National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi on Thursday, December 8, the former Prime Minister will be held up with other engagements on the days prior to and after the Jamhuri Day fete.

“We reaffirm that even with the cancellation of the parallel celebrations, the People’s Dialogue shall continue in one way or another, in public or private in the coming days, weeks and months in different parts of the country,” Wandayi stated.

More details to follow…….

 

