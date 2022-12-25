Connect with us

Politics

Why Bumula MP Wants Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Impeached 

By

Published

png 20221225 073436 0000

Bumula Member of Parliament Wamboka Wanami has threatened to table a motion in the National Assembly to Impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over tribal tendencies. 

Speaking in an interview with a local Tv station on Saturday December 24 in Bungoma Town,  the MP accused the second in command of favouring his community since he was sworn in on September 13. 

He argued that only the Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions are benefiting from the current regime that is led by President William Ruto. 

“Rigathi Gachagua must know that respect is earned, how he’s conducting himself is below par. He has become a tribal chauvinist. Every time that man opens his mouth, you wonder whether he’s the deputy president of Kenya or he’s the deputy president of the Kikuyu republic. He’s threatening everyone. You saw the other day when he threatened Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. Sakaja was not elected by Kikuyus, he was elected by Kenyans in Nairobi,” Wamboka stated. 

He advised DP Gachagua to change his ways before he tables an impeachment motion in the National Assembly. 

“If he continues this way, at some point I will bring a motion in parliament to discuss your conduct and impeach you, because you are becoming a very big embarrassment to the republic of Kenya. Bungoma County gave you over 254,000 votes, without those votes you will not be the president today, so respect Kenyans,” he added. 

Wamboka also chastised Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for not advocating for the 30% allocation of government positions to the Western Kenya region as stipulated in the Kenya Kwanza pre-election deal.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Praises Ruto After He Appointed Fomer CS Engineer Michael Kamau As NHIF Boss

