Why CS Soipan Tuya Has Sued Her Husband

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has taken her husband Stephen Saibulu to court alleging that he is physically and emotionally abusive, and has asked the court to grant her custody of their two children.

Through the law firm Daniel Ondabu and Company Advocates, the Environment CS is filing a protection order against her husband on behalf of herself, her children, and her domestic employees. The CS is also seeking custody of her two children as well as Ksh525,000 for their upkeep.

“The Respondent relentlessly treats the Plaintiff/Applicant, their children, and the applicant’s domestic workers with cruelty and has been psychologically, emotionally, and verbally abusive. Owing to the abusive and erratic nature of the Respondent, the Plaintiff/Applicant, their children, and the applicant’s domestic workers have been living in mortal fear for their lives.”

She also wants Ksh100,000 for the kids’ monthly entertainment. The CS wants an additional 100,000 Kenya shillings to cover the cost of caring for the children. CS Tuya has also requested that the court issue a restraining order against Saibulu.

“That the Court be pleased to issue a permanent injunction directed to and restraining the Defendant herein either by himself, his servants or agents from abusing the plaintiff and their children physically, emotionally, verbally or insulting, ridiculing and issuing threats of whatever nature by any means to the plaintiff and their children…” read part of the court documents.

The husband left the CS’s residence to be with his other wife.

She claims that since she filed the complaint in July, the husband has never filed a response in the case despite being served with the court papers, and he only issues her with threats.

Tuya requested the court to issue an order certifying the case as ready for hearing due to her estranged lover’s prolonged delay in entering an appearance or submitting his response.

She claims to have filed all relevant documentation and is eager to get the case heard as soon as possible in the interest of justice.

Also Read: Eliud Kipchoge Under Fire Over Failing To Congratulate Kelvin Kiptum