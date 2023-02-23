Why DCI Has Summoned Fred Matiang’i

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned former Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

In a statement issued by Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Sang, Matiang’i will assist the police in investigation of false information following an alleged police raid at his Karen residence two weeks ago.

“I Detective Michael K. Sang, CFE, a Senior Superintendent of police attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Serious Crime Unit, is investigating allegations of Publication of False Information contrary to section 23 of the computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018 amongst other offences in regard to alleged invasion and raid of your residence (the former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Co-ordination, Dr. Fred Matiangi) on the 8th – 9th day of February, 2023 allegedly by a “battalion” and/or “garrison” of police officers.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Dr. Fred Matiangi, the former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Co-ordination, is connected to the offence or has information which can assist me in my investigation,” the summon reads.

The summon came hours after Matiang’i’s legal team secured an extension of High Court orders preventing his arrest.

Matiang’i was also granted a personal bond of Sh 200,000, after arguing that he was under imminent threat of arrest by the police

However, according to his lawyer Danstan Onari, the former CS is out of the country and would not be available for the summon on Friday.

Omari also noted that they are yet to receive the summon from the DCI.

“My client has not been served according to the law and we don’t recognise what we are seeing in social media until we are served properly,” Omari said.

