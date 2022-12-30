Why DP Gachagua is Yet To Move into The Hustler’s Mansion

Rigathi Gachagua is already working at the Deputy President’s official residence in Karen, despite the fact that he does not live there.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, the second in command is yet to move into the mansion due to ongoing repairs following the departure of President William Ruto, who occupied the residence for ten years before transferring to State House.

DP Gachagua’s office says that he is scheduled to move in next year.

“The Deputy President is currently operating from the residence, and he will move in early next year. ” He will use it to carry out his official obligations in accordance with the constitution, ” the paper says.

DP Gachagua recently stated that he has no problem with not yet residing there, adding that he is having difficulty settling occupying the residence.

In an interview with KTN, the DP stated that having lived in his own residence for 24 years, moving out is difficult due to attachment, but that he will have to do so at some point.

“I have such a strong emotional connection to this house. My children grew up in this house. For many years, my parents lived with me here. ” It’ s a really nostalgic decision for me to leave and start a new life, ” he explained.

The Deputy President’s official residence was opened by former President Mwai Kibaki in November 2012.

The vast complex, which sits on 10 acres, cost the government Sh400 million and includes a main home, two master suites, three children’s rooms, and a guest wing.

It also has a four- bedroom caretaker’s cottage, an office building with a boardroom lounge, and a media center. A guest house and staff quarters with six two- bedroom dwellings and three one- bedroom houses are also included.

Outside, there is a six- car garage, a backup generator room, a gazebo with a sauna and a gym, and a 20- cubic- meter swimming pool.

