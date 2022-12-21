Why DP Gachagua Wants To Summon Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sparked controversy online after he lectured Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Gachagua who spoke in Nyeri on Monday during the launch of free Wi- Fi at the Nyeri Open Market disclosed in the video that he will meet with the governor to discuss his policy of expelling matatus from the Central Business District (CBD) and allegedly frustrating businesspeople from Mount Kenya.

” I’ ve informed the governor that I will sit down with him, as we elected him. I am the individual who requested Central Kenyans in Nairobi to vote for him. Anything that he decides on that may affect your business in Nairobi. We must first talk and agree. There is no hurry. The issue of ejecting matatus from Nairobi will not happen. ” said Gachagua.

” Sakaja is a good governor. We will determine how Nairobi’ s business community can coexist without disruptions. We will evaluate how we assisted him and reach an agreement, ” he added.

Gachagua also urged Sakaja to emulate his counterpart from Nakuru county, Susan Kihika, who has champions the community’ s interests.

“I would like to commend Governor Kihika, who is a good daughter. She discovered the matatu transport investors that former governor Lee Kinyanjui had driven out of town and into the bush.

“I convinced the people of Nakuru that their fate was in their own hands. . . that they had the authority to send Lee Kinyanjui home and bring their matatus back to town, ” he continued.

Sakaja had published a notice to PSV Saccos on November 28 after meeting with Saccos and other transport stakeholders.

“All PSV SACCOs and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift, and Central Rift will be relocated to the Green Park Terminus in the first phase. ” the notice read.

During his time as a senator, Sakaja had petitioned the court to suspend the matatu CBD ban imposed by former governor Mike Sonko, citing a lack of public participation and alternative transportation options.

