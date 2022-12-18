Connect with us

Why Gideon Moi is Fighting Nick Salat 

moi salat

KANU Chair Gideon Moi and Nick Salat are said to have fallen out over claims of unauthorized sale of some of the prime assets belonging to the independence party.

According to close sources within Gideon Moi’s camp, Salat engaged in the sale of some of the party assets without authorisation by the relevant organs. 

Salat on the other hand has challenged the claims asserting that the former Baringo Senator is a signatory of the party. 

The power struggle between Moi and Salat began on Thursday after the KANU party suspended the Secretary General over alleged misconduct and violation of party constitution.

Salat on Saturday hinted at moving to court to stop his possible ouster from the outfit.

 “Tell them not to go that direction because it will end up with casualties. No transaction takes place without his (Moi’s) signature. Tell them to show you any transaction that has been done without him appending his signature,” he said.

“Why can’t they provide you with a list of the property? Any transactions the party has done, he (Mr Moi) is involved.” Salat added. 

The party previously claimed that some of its Sh2 billion assets had been seized while it was attempting to reclaim them.

Kanu had offices and assets all over the country during its heyday, and it was difficult to tell them apart from government ones.

Kanu House Building in Nakuru, 150 acres in Naivasha, and several other parcels of land, including beachfront plots in Lamu and Malindi, are among those on its 2012 asset list. The indepence party also has assets in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Machakos, Meru, Kisii, Kitale, Rumuruti, Kabarnet, Isiolo, Kitui, Narok, and Kilgoris are also represented by the party.

Other locations include Homa Bay, Kajiado, Garissa, Wajir, and Marsabit.

According to the ORPP, Gideon Moi and Nick Salat are the  signatories to the party’s accounts. 

Also Read: Gideon Moi Endorsed to Take Over From Uhuru as Raila’s Boss

