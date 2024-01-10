Why Governor Sakaja Has Written To EACC

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has writen to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate allaged corruption in the county.

In a letter dated January 3, Sakaja cliamed their is corruption in the Nairobi County employmnet process where job seekers have been dupped to give money in exchange for employment.

“This practice, which is essentially a form of corruption and extortion, is not only unethical but blatantly illegal, severely undermining the integrity of employment practices in the public sector.

“This form of corruption is particularly devastating in an area where unemployment is rampant and economic struggles are a daily reality to many,” the letter read in part.

The Nairobi county boss noted that many Kenyans have fallen victim to the tricks and lost their money without getting any jobs.

Sakaja obsveered that an investigation from the Anti-graft body will help stop any future attempts to steal from innocent Kenyans.

“In light of these disturbing reports, I respectfully request your intervention to conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into these allegations,” Sakaja added.

“The investigation would not only help in identifying and prosecuting those responsible but also act as a strong deterrent against such corrupt practices in the future.”

Governor Sakaja further stated that he is determined to ensure that government employment is based on merit rather than financial influence.

The letter comes amidst ongoing probes into alleged misuse of public resources within the county. In 2023, several county officials faced intense scrutiny, leading to questioning by investigative bodies.

Governor Sakaja was also heard challenging the investigative body last year, accusing it of bias.

