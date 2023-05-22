Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why I Changed My Mind On Retiring From Politics – Uhuru

By

Published

IMG 20230522 WA0002

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that he changed his mind on retiring from politics following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Monday during the Jubilee Party NDC at the Ngong Race Course, Uhuru accused the government of trying to hijack the Jubilee Party. 

“Fikra zangu zilikua zimeniambia nilegeze mambo ya siasa na niende nikashugulikie mambo mengine. Nilikua nafikiria ya kwamba siku ya kuitana National Delegates conference ingekuwa siku ya delegates kuchagua viongozi wengine lakini wengine wameamua ya kwamba kazi itakua ya vitisho na kulazimisha.Siku ya leo nawaambia tafuta mtu mwingine sio Uhuru wa Kenyatta,” Uhuru said.

The former Head of State also mentioned how he was humiliated while handing over power in September 2022 and how his Northland’s farm was invaded during the anti-government demonstrations. 

“Tulipatiana uongozi kwa amani mchana hadharani hata wakati walinitukana nilikaa kimya nikasema ni haki yao. 

“Yale yametokeza tu ni matusi, kuiba mbuzi, kuchoma mashamba, yote wakifikiri wanatisha. Haya wanawaambia waendelee laikini chama sio ya Uhuru iko na wenyewe,” said Uhuru.

IMG 20230522 WA0003

Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru further said that he was only a custodian of the Jubilee party and that he would uphold the honours conferred upon him.

He chastised Jubilee Members of Parliament who had joined Kenya Kwanza, branding them traitors to the party.

“Kenya is a democratic nation and Jubilee agreed to be with Azimio and it is only NDC that can end such agreement,” he stated.

“If they are not happy with being in Azimio, let them stand aside and vacate the political seats they hold courtesy of Jubilee,” the former president added.

Also Read: Uhuru Blocked From Holding Jubilee Party NDC At Bomas 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019