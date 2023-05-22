Why I Changed My Mind On Retiring From Politics – Uhuru

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that he changed his mind on retiring from politics following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking on Monday during the Jubilee Party NDC at the Ngong Race Course, Uhuru accused the government of trying to hijack the Jubilee Party.

“Fikra zangu zilikua zimeniambia nilegeze mambo ya siasa na niende nikashugulikie mambo mengine. Nilikua nafikiria ya kwamba siku ya kuitana National Delegates conference ingekuwa siku ya delegates kuchagua viongozi wengine lakini wengine wameamua ya kwamba kazi itakua ya vitisho na kulazimisha.Siku ya leo nawaambia tafuta mtu mwingine sio Uhuru wa Kenyatta,” Uhuru said.

The former Head of State also mentioned how he was humiliated while handing over power in September 2022 and how his Northland’s farm was invaded during the anti-government demonstrations.

“Tulipatiana uongozi kwa amani mchana hadharani hata wakati walinitukana nilikaa kimya nikasema ni haki yao.

“Yale yametokeza tu ni matusi, kuiba mbuzi, kuchoma mashamba, yote wakifikiri wanatisha. Haya wanawaambia waendelee laikini chama sio ya Uhuru iko na wenyewe,” said Uhuru.

Uhuru further said that he was only a custodian of the Jubilee party and that he would uphold the honours conferred upon him.

He chastised Jubilee Members of Parliament who had joined Kenya Kwanza, branding them traitors to the party.

“Kenya is a democratic nation and Jubilee agreed to be with Azimio and it is only NDC that can end such agreement,” he stated.

“If they are not happy with being in Azimio, let them stand aside and vacate the political seats they hold courtesy of Jubilee,” the former president added.

Also Read: Uhuru Blocked From Holding Jubilee Party NDC At Bomas