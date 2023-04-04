Why I Don’t Trust President Ruto’s Truce Calls – ODM MP 

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi now says that he will reject President William Ruto’s proposals in the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) despite him agreeing for a truce with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Monday, Amisi stated that President Ruto cannot be trusted as he lied to millions of Kenyans during campaigns.

Amisi alleged that the Head of State has never believed in reforms.

“On Thursday, I will lead Azimio in rejecting all Ruto proposals. You can’t trust that man. If he lied to millions of desperate hustlers, he would lie to anybody anytime. He has never believed in reforms, to him, the end justifies the means. Big No!” Amisi tweeted.

This comes after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called off anti-government protests.

“William Ruto has issued what I regard as an important statement, we have met and listened to a lot of people, including religious leaders, they have implored us to give dialogue a chance.

“We acknowledge the olive branch on dialogue, this is a positive development. We agree to a balanced parliamentary proceed co-chaired by both sides, this committee must be done immediately, including all arrests and prosecution related to demos,” Raila said on Sunday.

Raila however vowed to return to protests should the parliamentary talks bear no fruits within a week.

“We emphasize that rights to assemble are anchored in our constitution, we reserve our rights to call for demos if there is no meaningful outcome. We will resume after one week,” he added.

President Ruto on Monday directed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary leadership to consider a bipartisan approach to address matters raised by the opposition.

“We have asked the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider our proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority,” Ruto stated.

