Politics

Why I Fear Being Close To Raila – Jalango 

By

Published

unnamed 8

File image of Raila Odinga and Jalan’go

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o now says he fears being close to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

In an interview with US based media personality Andrew Kibe Jalang’o claimed that he fears that the ODM leader’s close allies could beat him up.

“I want to be with Baba but cannot approach him unless he calls me, given the Machakos incident that trended, the people around him can beat me up and kill me,” he claimed.

The first time MP at the same time expressed his confidence in running for the Presidency in the future. 

“I am still focused on becoming the President one day, the dream is still there, time will tell, and dreams are valid,” he said.

Jalang’o got himself into trouble with the ODM party after attending a meeting organized by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi in February. 

He justified his decision by stating that he was following up on an affordable housing project in his constituency’s Highrise ward.

“We had breakfast with the President, I followed up on the start date of the construction of affordable housing in the Highrise ward and the completion of the Lang’ata TVET,” he defended himself.

The Azimio camp, lead by Raila, could not hear any of this and labeled Jalang’o and other ODM MPs who met with the president as traitors.

The former Prime Minister has in several events asked the rebel MPs to resign and seek fresh mandate from the people.

He has also proposed a law to be passed that will block MPs from defecting.

Also Read: Raila Changes Mind On Expelling Jalango & 7 Other MPs From ODM

