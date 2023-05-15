Why I Have Not Yet Visited Shakahola – President William Ruto

President William Ruto has defended himself on why he is yet to visit the Shakahola village in Kilifi County.

Speaking at State House, Ruto stated that Shakahola is an active crime scene and he will visit there once the operation that is currently ongoing has ended.

“Once the experts in the field have finished their work, we will go, I have sent everyone there to look at things, exercise it’s done I will go to Malindi,” he said.

He at the same time slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for visiting the area saying that the former premier has no expertise in what is going on at Shakahola.

“That’s politics. What does it help with the opposition leader going to Shakahola? Raila is neither a doctor, police officer nor did he go to assist in the exhumation of the bodies. The only people who are needed at the site are the experts who will help in the exercise,” said Ruto.

He asked for forgiveness from Kenyans saying he will take responsibility and get bottom of the matter

“I am taking responsibility that, as President, these (Shakahola murders) should not have happened. The promise I am giving to Kenyans is that we will get to the bottom of this matter,” he added.

Ruto blamed the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Police Service, local chiefs and their helpers, and Nyumba Kumi elders for failing to detect the cult’s activities on time.

“Some people who are responsible for this failure on the part of the government will have to give an account. This kind of thing should have never happened when we had all the relative agencies. But it has happened, and we have taken full responsibility,” President Ruto said.

