Politics

Why Karen Nyamu & Gloria Orwoba Were Kicked Out of Parliament

Nominated Senators Karen Nyamu and Gloria Orwoba were on Tuesday, February 14, asked to leave the Senate chambers over indecent dressing.

Senator Nyamu was dressed in a kitenge skirt and a black sleeveless blouse that left her arms exposed which according to Senate House rules was inappropriate dressing. 

Senators are required not to enter the chamber, lounge or dining room without being properly dressed. This means a male Senator will be dressed in a coat, collar, tie, long trousers, socks and shoes or service uniform, religious attire or such other decent dressing as may be approved by the speaker from time to time. An equivalent standard shall apply in respect of women senators who may also wear kitenges or such other African attire,” Kingi stated.

He added,” Senator Nyamu I’m afraid you don’t fit the bill and I’m going to ask you to leave the chambers, go get properly dressed and come back to the chambers.”

Senator Orwoba, on the other hand, was kicked out for wearing blood-stained white suit pants as a demonstration of the ordeal girls and women go through during their menstrual cycle.

While speaking to the media after being kicked out of the session, Orwoba stated that the stain was caused by a natural accident, and that the ordeal was the type of stigma that girls and women faced as a result of period stigma.

“The stigma starts from not accepting a very natural thing like having your periods, some girls suffer to the extent that they actually kill themselves,” Orwoba stated.

Orwoba introduced a motion to facilitate the provision of female hygiene products in all public schools and to dedicate one lesson per week in the school curriculum to teach girls about menstrual hygiene.

