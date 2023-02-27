Why Malala Ditched Musalia’s ANC For President Ruto’s UDA

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has explained the intrigues behind his decision to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and take up the Secretary General position.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after his unveiling on Monday February 27, at the UDA headquarters Malala revealed that Ruto reached out to Musalia and sought for his services.

“As you all know I was a member of the ANC and I want to thank my former party leader, Musalia Mudavadi for mentoring me.

“He gave me a platform and position to play in his party in which my current team identified me and requested to have the services of my talent in this very party,” Malala revealed.

The former Senator expressed confidence that the ruling party would deliver on the promises made during the campaign period.

“I want to state that UDA is going to be the biggest party since independence because we have sat down with the party leadership and agreed to open up doors for people to come and join our party.

“We won’t be hostile to people who even think otherwise. This is going to be a party that accommodates all divergent views that are going to build this party,” Malala continued.

Malala replaced Nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

According to the party constitution, Malala would be the party’s spokesperson and manager, reporting to various party organs as Secretary General. In addition, he will call meetings, manage policies and programs, produce and present reports, and maintain track of the party’s operations.

He will also be in charge of the party’s finances, seal, legal documents, nomination certificates, and communication, in addition to any additional responsibilities allocated to him by the party constitution or the NEC.

The UDA party also appointed Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as the new National Chairperson taking over from Johnstone Muthama who landed a role in the Parliamentary Service Commission.

In other changes EALA MP Omar Hassan replaced Kipruto Arap Kirwa as Vice Chairman,Japheth Nyakundi of Kitutu Chache North replaced Omingo Magara as Treasurer while Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka was appointed as the new Party Organising Secretary, succeeding Karisa Nzai.

