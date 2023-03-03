Why Michuki’s Daughter Has Quit Government

Former Kibaki-era minister John Michuki’s daughter Wanja Michuki has resigned as a board member of the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

Her resignation comes as President Ruto continues to purge retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies from various parastatals.

In a letter dated March 2, 2023, Wanja stated that she had chosen to resign from the board due to personal reasons.

“I write to inform you that I have chosen to resign from the board of directors of AFC for personal reasons, effective immediately. It was an honour to serve on the Board of directors of the corporation. Thank you for the opportunity and I wish the ministry and the corporation all the best,” the letter addressed to Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi read in part.

In another statement on Social Media Wanja explained that she chose to quit the government to empower herself.

“I find that our most overlooked agencies are choice and commitment. In my experience, self-mastery comes through the process of self-trust and self-empowerment through choice and commitment to your ideals and values. This process can take decades,” she wrote.

Wanja added.“Self is your higher self, your conscious union with the Creator of All That Is. Self is life-affirming and virtuous. There is nothing more fulfilling than choosing and aligning with yourself.”

Wanja was appointed to the AFC board in May 2022 by then Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya via a gazette notice.

The mandate of the agency includes credit extension as well as technical assistance to clients in agriculture, rural development, and food security.

The corporation’s mandate also includes agricultural and related industry development through lending and managerial and technical assistance to farmers. AFC is regarded as a strategic State-owned entity.

