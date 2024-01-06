Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Mutahi Ngunyi Has Threatened To Sue Miguna And Auction His Runda House

By

Published

2756 Ngunyi Mutahi

Ngunyi Mutahi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has fired a warning at Miguna Miguna over calling him a thief without providing evidence.

In a statement on Saturday Ngunyi said he will sue Miguna in Kenya and Canada if he calls him a thief again.

The political commentator also threatened to have Miguna’s Runda house auctioned saying he has all the details including the LR number.

“Miguna. I offered to mentor you. You abused me. I figured you have a loose wire. And it is in your tongue. If you call me a thief again without evidence, I will sue you in Kenya and Canada. Then I will have your Runda house auctioned. I have the LR number, details, and means,” Ngunyi stated.

This comes after Miguna alleged that Ngunyi stole public money through the NYS scandal and intentionally burnt his house in Runda to get insurance money.

“Mr. Mutahi Ngunyi. You aren’t qualified to advise anyone about corruption. You are rotten to the core. You stole public money through the NYS scandal but you haven’t been punished for it. You intentionally burnt down your house a few years ago and stole insurance money,” Miguna stated.

The vocal lawyer went on to say Ngunyi supported Azimio leader Raila Odinga during the 2022 elections as a means of helping despot Uhuru Kenyatta retain power through the back door.

“This is the context in which his misguided posts on X must be understood: He believes that if he goads William Ruto to commit political suicide by attacking the judiciary, Ruto will be overthrown and a Kikuyu will be president. But the KK sycophants cannot think beyond their now fattened back pockets! Tragic how power can intoxicate fellows after only one year of meandering,” Miguna added.

Also Read: Stop Threatening The Judiciary – Miguna Warns Ruto 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020