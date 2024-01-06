Why Mutahi Ngunyi Has Threatened To Sue Miguna And Auction His Runda House

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has fired a warning at Miguna Miguna over calling him a thief without providing evidence.

In a statement on Saturday Ngunyi said he will sue Miguna in Kenya and Canada if he calls him a thief again.

The political commentator also threatened to have Miguna’s Runda house auctioned saying he has all the details including the LR number.

“Miguna. I offered to mentor you. You abused me. I figured you have a loose wire. And it is in your tongue. If you call me a thief again without evidence, I will sue you in Kenya and Canada. Then I will have your Runda house auctioned. I have the LR number, details, and means,” Ngunyi stated.

This comes after Miguna alleged that Ngunyi stole public money through the NYS scandal and intentionally burnt his house in Runda to get insurance money.

“Mr. Mutahi Ngunyi. You aren’t qualified to advise anyone about corruption. You are rotten to the core. You stole public money through the NYS scandal but you haven’t been punished for it. You intentionally burnt down your house a few years ago and stole insurance money,” Miguna stated.

The vocal lawyer went on to say Ngunyi supported Azimio leader Raila Odinga during the 2022 elections as a means of helping despot Uhuru Kenyatta retain power through the back door.

“This is the context in which his misguided posts on X must be understood: He believes that if he goads William Ruto to commit political suicide by attacking the judiciary, Ruto will be overthrown and a Kikuyu will be president. But the KK sycophants cannot think beyond their now fattened back pockets! Tragic how power can intoxicate fellows after only one year of meandering,” Miguna added.

