Politics

Why National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah is Scared of Stepping into his Office

By

Published

FB IMG 1665582084743

Kimani Ichungwa

National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sensationally claimed that he fears stepping into his constituency office in Kikuyu town.

While speaking during a parliament session on Wednesday, November 23, the second-term MP claimed that many of his constituents have been frequently visiting his offices asking why he is yet to issue out bursaries.

He noted that millions of school-going children are not sure of going back to school in January 2023 after the Supreme Court declared the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) illegal.

“Millions of school going children are not sure whether they will report to school in January because no single constituency has funds to award bursaries. I’m even afraid of stepping into my constituency office in Kikuyu,” Ichung’wah stated.

Ichung’wah further called upon the government to approve the funds which has been a topic of discussion.

“Unless those who sponsor those court cases can tell that the government has adequate funds to ensure that education is completely free, then we have no choice than to have National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in place,” he said.

The Supreme Court had on August 8 declared the NG-CDF null and void, citing that it violated the constitution and overlapped the roles of the national and county governments.

President William Ruto however vowed that the funding will not be scrapped.

“I know how important CDF is. It is one of the funds whose impact can be seen in any part of Kenya. How we use CDF will determine how long we stay in parliament,” Ruto stated during a Kenya Kwanza PG meeting on September 7.

