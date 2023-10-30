Why ODM Has Rejected World Bank, IMF Role in Ruto-Raila Talks

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has opposed the inclusion of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts in the ongoing bipartisan talks.

In a statement on Monday, October 30, ODM argued that the two bodies have in the past offered advice that contributed to the country’s problems and therefore should not be allowed to participate.

“We cautiously welcome tomorrow’s forum convened by NADCO to deliberate the lowering of the cost of living challenges faced by Kenyans. However, we express profound concern regarding the participation of institutions such as the World Bank and IMF for expert input. Their previous advice has contributed to the problems our nation faces today,” read the statement in part.

The Raila Odinga-led party noted that the success of the negotiations is pegged on addressing the cost of living and other matters affecting Kenyans.

“It is with a sense of disquiet that we have noted recent attempts by the opposing side to downplay the critical importance of addressing the cost of living. We must emphasize that the high cost of living remains our top priority and is non-negotiable for us,” read the statement added.

The party urged the Azimio bipartisan team to stand firm and not accept any deal that does not satisfactorily address the critical problem of the cost of living.

“It is essential that NADCO operates under the understanding that nothing is agreed upon until everything is agreed upon. The success of these discussions must encompass the comprehensive and genuine interests of the people of Kenya,” ODM stated.

ODM at the same time slammed the Ruto government for increasing prices of basic commodities like fuel which has increased the cost of living for citizens.

