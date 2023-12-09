Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why President Ruto Has Jetted Out of the Country

By

Published

unnamed (9)

President William Ruto on Saturday, December 9 evening jetted out of the country for Djibouti.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Ruto will attend the 41st Extraordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti City.

The summit will host Heads of State from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The IGAD summit is expected to cover a wide range of regional and international concerns, including security, commerce, infrastructure, energy, and climate change.

The event comes months after the 40th Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was held virtually.

In the meeting, the Heads of State resolved to send President Ruto as well as President Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and President Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) to Sudan at the earliest possible time to reconcile the conflicting groups and restore stability in the country.

The Presidents voiced concern about Sudan’s deteriorating security situation as a result of fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in several districts of Khartoum and Merowe.

Ruto’s visit to Djibouti comes days after he attended the COP 28 summit in Dubai and flew to India for a two-day state visit.

This is the Head of State’s third international visit in less than two weeks, adding to the over 35 trips that he has made to 45 cities worldwide since assuming office in September 2022.

Rutos’s numerous foreign visits have sparked considerable criticism from opposition politicians and Kenyans for reportedly overspending on foreign travel in the middle of a suffering Kenyan economy.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Kenyatta Jetted Out of the Country After Handing Over Power to William Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020