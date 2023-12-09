Why President Ruto Has Jetted Out of the Country

President William Ruto on Saturday, December 9 evening jetted out of the country for Djibouti.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Ruto will attend the 41st Extraordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti City.

The summit will host Heads of State from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The IGAD summit is expected to cover a wide range of regional and international concerns, including security, commerce, infrastructure, energy, and climate change.

The event comes months after the 40th Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was held virtually.

In the meeting, the Heads of State resolved to send President Ruto as well as President Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and President Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) to Sudan at the earliest possible time to reconcile the conflicting groups and restore stability in the country.

The Presidents voiced concern about Sudan’s deteriorating security situation as a result of fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in several districts of Khartoum and Merowe.

Ruto’s visit to Djibouti comes days after he attended the COP 28 summit in Dubai and flew to India for a two-day state visit.

This is the Head of State’s third international visit in less than two weeks, adding to the over 35 trips that he has made to 45 cities worldwide since assuming office in September 2022.

Rutos’s numerous foreign visits have sparked considerable criticism from opposition politicians and Kenyans for reportedly overspending on foreign travel in the middle of a suffering Kenyan economy.

Also Read: