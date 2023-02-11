Why President William Ruto Failed to Attend George Magoha’s Funeral 

President William Ruto on Saturday failed to attend former CS George Magoha’s funeral in Yala, Siaya County.

According to his press secretary, Emmanuel Talaam, the president will spend the day in Naivasha, where he will meet with governors and national government executives.

The Head of State is expected to close the two-day event this Saturday.

Unlike other leaders, the president did not visit the former CS’ Lavington Home to express his condolences to the family.

He also did not attend his requime ceremony at Consolata Shrine in Westlands on Thursday.

Many anticipated him to attend the burial service despite missing previous important ceremonies.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on the other hand, was able to visit the home after his death.

Ruto’s condolence message was read by ICT CS Eliud Owalo.

The President hailed Magoha as a patriot who loved and served his nation.

He claimed that during his time in public service, Magoha could not tolerate mediocrity and did not hesitate to call out the wrongdoers in clear words.

“I will always remember professor Magoha as a thought leader, an energy work and a frank man who did not mince his words,” Ruto said.

President Ruto went on to say that his efforts as Education Cabinet Secretary saw him keep children in school.

“He will be remembered as a spirited go-getter, this focused gentleman did his utmost to do rally teams around beliefs and courses,” he added.

George Magoha died on January 24 at Nairobi Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His funeral was attended by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who led former government officials and Azimio politicians.

