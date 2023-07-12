Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Raila Canceled Kamukunji Protest Rally

By

Published

20230710 135954

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called off the Kamukunji rally that was slated to take place on Wednesday July 12 afternoon over security concerns. 

Addressing the media at Jaramogi Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila claimed that he received intel that there was a plan by Kenya Kwanza to hire goons and cause mayhem during the rally. 

He explained that he made the decision to protect his supporters and stop loss of lives.

“Late last night we received intelligence of a heinous plan by Kenya Kwanza to ferry armed goons who will attack peaceful attendees of our rally in Kamukunji. These goons had express orders to shoot directly in the crowd while enjoying police protection,” said Raila.

He added, “In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamukunji grounds this afternoon, in any case, the police have made the point.”

Raila claimed that the Azimio crew that was sent to set up a dais at Kamukunji grounds was attacked, their equipment destroyed and some arrested.

“Early this morning our crew who had been sent to set up a stage at Kamukunji were attacked and their equipment damaged and some were arrested,” he remarked.

The ODM leader however vowed not to bow out of protests until President William Ruto addresses the real issues.

“There is no moving on until Ruto comes out and openly repeals the Finance Act, 2023 and issues other measures to lower cost of living. There is no moving on until Ruto agrees on the importance of bipartisan talks over the constitution of IEBC,” he said.  

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019