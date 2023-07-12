Why Raila Canceled Kamukunji Protest Rally

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called off the Kamukunji rally that was slated to take place on Wednesday July 12 afternoon over security concerns.

Addressing the media at Jaramogi Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila claimed that he received intel that there was a plan by Kenya Kwanza to hire goons and cause mayhem during the rally.

He explained that he made the decision to protect his supporters and stop loss of lives.

“Late last night we received intelligence of a heinous plan by Kenya Kwanza to ferry armed goons who will attack peaceful attendees of our rally in Kamukunji. These goons had express orders to shoot directly in the crowd while enjoying police protection,” said Raila.

He added, “In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamukunji grounds this afternoon, in any case, the police have made the point.”

Raila claimed that the Azimio crew that was sent to set up a dais at Kamukunji grounds was attacked, their equipment destroyed and some arrested.

“Early this morning our crew who had been sent to set up a stage at Kamukunji were attacked and their equipment damaged and some were arrested,” he remarked.

The ODM leader however vowed not to bow out of protests until President William Ruto addresses the real issues.

“There is no moving on until Ruto comes out and openly repeals the Finance Act, 2023 and issues other measures to lower cost of living. There is no moving on until Ruto agrees on the importance of bipartisan talks over the constitution of IEBC,” he said.