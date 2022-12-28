Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Raila Odinga Wants IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Arrested & Jailed

By

Published

123243096 3397938426993524 6130457881464783523 n

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has branded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati as a ” criminal who should be arrested and sentenced to jail” for his role in the August General Election.

Speaking in an Interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday December 27, Raila who lost to William Ruto in the August 9 elections, accused Chebukati of perpetrating a ” crime against humanity”

His remarks come days after Chebukati stated that he has no regrets about leaving office after six years as head of the electoral commission.

Odinga responded by dismissing Chebukati as a person of ” poor standards” who oversaw alleged vote manipulation at the commission’ s tallying centers.

“In my opinion, Chebukati is a criminal who should be prosecuted and imprisoned. ” What he has done is a grave crime against humanity and the people of this country, ” Raila told Citizen TV.

“I strongly believe that he, not the other four commissioners, ” he added, referring to the four commissioners who denounced the presidential results.

Three of the four have so far resigned from the commission, leaving Irene Masit who is currently being investigated by a tribunal formed by President Ruto.

Raila Odinga maintains that his presidential campaign and the August polls were well- run, except for vote- rigging, which he claims was endemic at the tallying center.

“Kenyans voted efficiently and the process was very easy; the main issue was with presidential elections, which were screwed up at the tallying center, ” Odinga explained.

“For the first time, Kenyans saw an electoral commission that was divided, not in the center, but four out of seven commissioners questioned the results, implying that the results were not a reflection of how Kenyans voted, ” he added.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Reveals Why Azimio Politicians Visited the Cherera Four at Yaya Apartments 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019