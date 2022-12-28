Why Raila Odinga Wants IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Arrested & Jailed

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has branded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati as a ” criminal who should be arrested and sentenced to jail” for his role in the August General Election.

Speaking in an Interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday December 27, Raila who lost to William Ruto in the August 9 elections, accused Chebukati of perpetrating a ” crime against humanity”

His remarks come days after Chebukati stated that he has no regrets about leaving office after six years as head of the electoral commission.

Odinga responded by dismissing Chebukati as a person of ” poor standards” who oversaw alleged vote manipulation at the commission’ s tallying centers.

“In my opinion, Chebukati is a criminal who should be prosecuted and imprisoned. ” What he has done is a grave crime against humanity and the people of this country, ” Raila told Citizen TV.

“I strongly believe that he, not the other four commissioners, ” he added, referring to the four commissioners who denounced the presidential results.

Three of the four have so far resigned from the commission, leaving Irene Masit who is currently being investigated by a tribunal formed by President Ruto.

Raila Odinga maintains that his presidential campaign and the August polls were well- run, except for vote- rigging, which he claims was endemic at the tallying center.

“Kenyans voted efficiently and the process was very easy; the main issue was with presidential elections, which were screwed up at the tallying center, ” Odinga explained.

“For the first time, Kenyans saw an electoral commission that was divided, not in the center, but four out of seven commissioners questioned the results, implying that the results were not a reflection of how Kenyans voted, ” he added.

