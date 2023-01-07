Connect with us

Politics

Why Raila Odinga Wants Wafula Chebukati Taken to ICC

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has welcomed President William Ruto’s decision to investigate what transpired at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15 when the Presidential results were about to be announced.

Speaking on Friday, January 6 in Mombasa Raila stated that the probe into the August 9, 2022 General Election must be genuine, stating that Kenyans deserve to know the truth about what transpired.

“Juzi ulisikia wakisema wabunge upande ule ati uchunguzi ufanyike kuhusu Bomas of Kenya…mimi nasema alham dulilahi…wamechukua wale commissioners 4 ati wanashtakiwa walifanya maovu,” he said.

Raila instead accused IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati of bungling the election and opined that he should be charged at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Mpaka tusafishe takataka ya Chebukati, yale amefanya ni crime against humanity anafaa apelekwe Hague ashatakiwe huko….kama haitafanyika hakutakuwa na haja Wakenya 2027 waende uchaguzi,” he stated.

In addition, Raila Odinga reaffirmed his prior call for radical electoral commission reforms ahead of the 2027 election.

He asserted that if the commission is not reformed, the flaws in Kenya’s election system would continue to undermine democracy.

Raila also stated that he will not retire from politics any time soon, he asserted that he exit the political scene at his own will when the time comes.

“I know the way to Bondo, I do not need anyone to give me directions on how to get there,” he stated.

He also stated that he will restructure his ODM party and ensure harmony from the grassroots to the national level.

He maintained that unity would be the only guarantee of remaining strong amid inroads by President William Ruto’s coalition.

“Mwaka huu tutasafisha chama kuanzia juu hadi mashinani. Nataka kuona wanachana wetu wakifanya kazi pamoja.” He said.

Also Read: Inside Raila Odinga”s Plan to Clean his ODM Party Ahead of 2027

