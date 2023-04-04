Why Raila Odinga’s Demands Cannot Be Met – UDA MP

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro has stated that some of Azimio la Umoja’s demands to the Kenya Kwanza government cannot be met.

Speaking on Tuesday April 4 during an Interview with Citizen TV,s Daily Break Show, Osoro claimed that Raila’s demands are not clear and therefore cannot be met.

“There is something that Raila said that needs to be relooked at. He made some demands that he needs to be sorted but I have to say some things are ambiguous and can’t be met. You have been listening to him in rallies talking about ‘we are telling Ruto to open servers’ it is not within the powers of the bipartisan committee to open servers. That may not work,” Osoro said.

The National Assembly majority Whip went on to say that the opposition does not know what exactly they want.

He added that a bipartisan committee will be formed to make recommendations which will be used to forge a way forward on some of the demands from the opposition.

President William Ruto on Monday directed the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary leadership to consider a bipartisan approach to address matters raised by the opposition.

This is after he hosted the leaders at State House in a meeting that was aimed at establishing a framework for the bipartisan strategy.

“We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament in order to allow us focus on our economic transformation programme.

“We have asked the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider our proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority,” he stated.

