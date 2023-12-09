Why Raila Wants Gov’t To Reduce Fuel Prices by Ksh 50

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called on the Kenya Kwanza government to reduce the cost of fuel in the next review in line with the decrease in prices of petroleum products in the world market.

Speaking on Saturday, December 9 at Merrueshi village, Kajiado East, the former Prime Minister said the fuel prices should be reduced by at least Ksh 50.

“Let the government reduce fuel by up to Ksh50. The global prices have reduced, and there is no excuse whatsoever why Kenyans should continue paying the high prices. That is unacceptable,” said Raila.

He went on to say reducing fuel prices by Ksh 5 or Ksh 10 will be insufficient to Kenyans who are struggling with the high cost of living.

“Even if EPRA reduces the fuel prices by Sh5 or Sh10, it will not be sufficient for the common Kenyan as the current oil market prices say otherwise,” Raila stated.

The opposition leader also slammed the government for how it handled this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE), calling it a catastrophe that jeopardizes students’ futures.

“The education system is in crisis. Innocent children deserve fairness and transparency in the manner in which they are graded,” he said.

The Azimimio leader further described the Ruto administration as a hotbed of broken promises and activities that harm Kenyans.

“The pain of Kenyans struggling to bear the high cost of living has been worsened by continued lies and unfulfilled promises. Kenyans expectations of a better life are darker because of bad leadership,” Raila added.

