Politics

Why Ruto Is A Better President Compared To Kibaki – Omari

By

Published

Tob Cohen’s sister Gabriel Van Staten’s lawyer Danstan Omari

Lawyer Danstan Omari has opined that President William Ruto is a much better President than the late Mwai Kibaki.

Speaking on Monday, December 4 during an interview with K24, Omari said President Ruto has managed to raise more revenue through different channels compared to Kibaki’s tenure.

The vocal lawyer observed that Ruto has explored different ways to generate revenue than any other Kenyan president.

“If indeed the president wants to compare himself to the late Kibaki, I’ll tell everybody for free that the President is far much better than Kibaki. Shem Ochuodho, Raila Odinga were in that government. Kibaki never raised revenue to the level of President William Ruto is raising,” said Omari.

He added, “The sectors that he has gone to look for funds is totally very virgin. In every sector the president is raising revenue and therefore we expect that he has more money than Kibaki, Uhuru, and Moi had.”

Ruto Jets Out

President William Ruto

Omari however stated that the only problem in the Ruto government is how the money generated is spent. he said President Ruto is yet to seal loopholes that could lead to theft of public resources.

The renowned lawyer further observed that theft of public resources is why the government is having a hard time addressing the high cost of living.

“The only problem is the usage of this money. Kibaki raised revenue and completely sealed the leakages for that money. No coin could be stolen under the watch of Kibaki,” Omari stated.

