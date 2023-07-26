Connect with us

Why Senator Sifuna Has Been Banned From Parliament Grounds

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has banned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from stepping foot in the parliament precincts for three days.

Kingi issued the directive after he received a report that the Nairobi senator had violated the Standing Orders.

He pointed out that Sifuna attempted to disrupt the Speaker’s Procession after he shouted “Shame! Shame! Shame!” to the Speaker’s procession that was being led by Nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Senator Maina then confronted Sifuna on why he was shouting at the Speaker’s Procession.

“It is at this point that a verbal altercation between the two Senators ensued. Officers of the Sergeant-at-Arms and several Senators who were in the room intervened to calm down the two Senators and defuse the engagement, which would have otherwise resulted in an unpleasant physical exchange,” he said.

Kingi further said that a report on what transpired on Tuesday was submitted to the Office of Speaker of the Senate by the Chief Sergeant-at-Arms.

“Upon interrogating the report, I have made a determination that the actions of Sifuna in shouting as he did at the procession of the Speaker amounted to a disruption or attempt to disrupt the Speaker’s Procession,” Kingi said.

The three-day ban which began on Tuesday will lapse on Thursday midnight. This means Sifuna will not be allowed to access precincts of Parliament, including the offices, committee rooms, lounges, and dining halls.

“I also direct the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure compliance with the directive for the stated duration,” the Senate Speaker added.

Also Read: Sifuna Questions Court Order That Saved Sabina Chege in Parliament 

