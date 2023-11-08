Why The Government Has Summoned 17 CEOs

The government has summoned 17 CEOs of state agencies and parastatals over failing to comply with President William Ruto’s directive on payments of services through the eCitizen platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Office of the President said the CEOs will appear before Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau next week to explain why they have not complied with the President’s directive.

Among the summoned CEOs include heads of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Others are the Hustler Fund, the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC), Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The Government has also summoned the CEOs of National Aids Control Council, the Mathari Referral and Teaching Hospital, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Ferry Services Limited, Kenya National Trading Corporation, and the Kenya School of Government.

Wanjau on Tuesday told officials from various state agencies in Syokimau, Machakos that the summons followed a comply-or-explain letter she issued on August 4 this year.

“Following conversations that have happened, these state corporations have been invited for a meeting on Tuesday at 9 am and this meeting is to be attended by the CEO, the Chair of the board and the PS who is the accounting officer,” she said.

The summons comes a day after Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julis Bitok cautioned state agency bosses over failing to declare all revenues collected on the eCitizen platform.

“Let it not be you who will find yourself not being able to comply and you have to explain and sometimes you may even have to lose your job because you’re not able to do what is supposed to be done,” PS Bitok warned.

