Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why The Government Has Summoned 17 CEOs

By

Published

unnamed (1)

File image of President William Ruto

The government has summoned 17 CEOs of state agencies and parastatals over failing to comply with President William Ruto’s directive on payments of services through the eCitizen platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Office of the President said the CEOs will appear before Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau next week to explain why they have not complied with the President’s directive.

Among the summoned CEOs include heads of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Others are the Hustler Fund, the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC), Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The Government has also summoned the CEOs of National Aids Control Council, the Mathari Referral and Teaching Hospital, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Ferry Services Limited, Kenya National Trading Corporation, and the Kenya School of Government.

Wanjau on Tuesday told officials from various state agencies in Syokimau, Machakos that the summons followed a comply-or-explain letter she issued on August 4 this year.

“Following conversations that have happened, these state corporations have been invited for a meeting on Tuesday at 9 am and this meeting is to be attended by the CEO, the Chair of the board and the PS who is the accounting officer,” she said.

The summons comes a day after Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julis Bitok cautioned state agency bosses over failing to declare all revenues collected on the eCitizen platform.

“Let it not be you who will find yourself not being able to comply and you have to explain and sometimes you may even have to lose your job because you’re not able to do what is supposed to be done,” PS Bitok warned.

Also Read: He is Worse Than Kuria- Senator Cherargei Asks Ruto To Sack Murkomen

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020