Politics

Why The National Police Service Commission Has Rejected New Promotions

By

Published

vetting koome

File image on Police IG Japhet Koome

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has rejected new police promotions that were announced by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

NPSC chairperson Eliud Kinuthia in a statement argued that Koome did not involve the commission during the promotions as stipulated by law.

Koome on Monday promoted Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei, police spokesperson Resila Onyango, North Eastern Police commander Tom Muriithi and his Eastern Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan to the positions of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

IG Koome at the same time promoted David Birech, who is currently serving as the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), to the position of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (S/AIG).

Others who were promoted to the rank of (S/AIG) are General Service Unit Commandant Eliud Lagat, Deputy Director of DCI Nicholas Kamwende, and head of investigations at DCI Abdallah Komesha.

The nullification of the appointments comes days after the commission accused IG Koome of illegally taking over its human resource functions.

NPSC claimed that it is unable to effectively execute its mandate due to Koome’s refusal to implement its resolutions.

According to NPSC Chief Executive Peter Leley, Koome must follow the legal policy and the institutional regulatory framework that governs the team’s human resource activities.

“The Inspector General of Police has severally cited Article 245(4) of the Constitution as the reason for not implementing decisions of the commission on recruitment, appointments, confirmation in appointments, dismissal, transfers and promotions,” the commission told the National Assembly on June 2.

