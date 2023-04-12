Connect with us

Winnie Odinga: I can have babies when I’m 80-years-old

WinnieRaila
WinnieRaila

Winnie Odinga, the youngest daughter of Raila Odinga, the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in Kenya, is known for her boldness, political confidence, and vocal support for her father’s ideologies.

However, she has often been targeted by critics who try to demean her by pressuring her to get married and have children, especially during times of heightened political activity in the country.

At a recent beauty launch event hosted by businesswoman and influencer Phoina, Winnie Odinga didn’t mince words when she responded to her critics.

In her usual bold and humorous style, she said, “Is the pregnancy mine or theirs? I’ll do what I want with my body when I want to do it, and I just haven’t found the right person right now. It’s not for lack of trying. If they’re eligible, they better just come talk to me nicely. But really, what you think about me is your problem. That doesn’t concern me.”

Winnie Odinga also shared that her mother had started talking about marriage and babies a few years ago, but she had told her to cool down on that talk. She expressed that she is young, enjoying life, and not in a rush to settle down. She emphasized that she is confident and happy with herself, and the opinions of the people she loves matter to her, not those of her critics.

She further revealed that men who approach her often start out confident but become scared when they see her father, Raila Odinga, call her during political events. She expressed her desire to find a confident Kenyan man who understands her and shares her culture.

