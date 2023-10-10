Wiper MP Goes After Ruto Over ‘Disrespecting” Kalonzo

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui has slammed President William Ruto for ‘disrespecting’ Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking on Monday, October 9, the Wiper MP accused President Ruto of speaking ill of Kalonzo during his recent visit to the Nyanza region.

Mbui went on to state that Kalonzo is their leader and should be accorded the respect he deserves.

“President William Samoei Ruto, kazi ya rais moja ni kuunganisha wakenya wote tuongee kwa namna moja na ni aibu sana ukisimama mbele ya watu in Nyanza alafu unaanza kutamka maneno ya Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka,” said Mbui.

He added,” Kalonzo ni baba yetu, kiongozi wetu na tunamheshimu na pia ni mtoto wetu. Kalonzo pia ni mkenya, hakuna haja ya rais kudharau mkenya yeyote lakini mnajua alisema ati atashinda Kalonzo.”

The MP went on to express confidence that Kalonzo will defeat President Ruto if they contest in the 2027 general elections.

“David Stephen Kalonzo, atatupa mawe moja na Goliath ataanguka. Ata kama amepanda miti, Zakayo atashuka,” Mbui asserted.

President William Ruto Saturday, in Homa Bay said Azimio leader Raila Odinga owes him a vote and should support him in the 2027 general elections.

The Head of State also downplayed the level of threat posed by Kalonzo saying if Raila does not vie again the former vice president will not pose a substantial challenge to his incumbency.

“If Raila will not be running my competitor will be Kalonzo, but really will he manage to mount a serious challenge? President Ruto asked the Homa Bay residents.

Kalonzo has not formally declared his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election, but his lieutenants are encouraging him to do so.

