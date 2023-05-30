Withdraw The Finance Bill 2023 And Return To the Drawing Board – Miguna Tells Ruto 

Lawyer Miguna Miguna bas advised President William Ruto to listen to Kenyans and withdraw the Finance Bill 2023 which is facing a backlash.

Miguna in a statement Monday urged the President to postpone the Housing levy and return to the drawing board.

“Pull back. Listen to Kenyans.Withdraw the Finance Bill 2023. Postpone the implementation of the Housing Levy. Return to the Drawing Board,” said Miguna.

The renowned lawyer asked Ruto to hire new independent advisors and add two or three faces to his communication team.

He asked Ruto to stop making state appointments favoring two communities and appointing incompetent people.

“Stop entrenching the perception that you are only hiring exclusively from two ethnic groups.Stop hiring and recycling incompetent failures and graft riddled conmen.The reckless talk about two share holders in a country of 50 million people is political suicide,” Miguna said.

He went on to remind Ruto how the later Mwai Kibaki was defeated in a referendum two geats after he was elected with 68% votes.

Miguna also noted that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is gaining popularity due to senior government officials failing to engage Kenyans.

“Raila Odinga is gaining popularity because many of the senior government officials you have appointed are failing to engage Kenyans in a transparent, respectful and accountable manner,” Miguna said.

He added, “Urgently address the issues of high cost of living, corruption and tribalism.We must stop the downward spiral and steady the ship. The time is now.”

His advice comes days after Raila warned Ruto of facing an unprecedented revolt in the event he forces the Bill on Kenyans.

“Kenya Kwanza have two options: face and listen to Kenyans, or ignore them and face a battle Kenyans never seen before in this country,” Raila said in a statement Friday, May 27.

