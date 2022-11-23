Connect with us

Politics

Wycliffe Oparanya Dumps Raila, Reveals Why He Will Never Support Him Again 

Photo of Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya & ODM leader Raila Odinga. Image Courtesy. 

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dumped Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga and vowed not to support him again in the future.

While speaking on Tuesday November 22, the ODM Party Deputy Leader stated that the Luhya community had supported Raila Odinga in five successive elections in vain, adding it was time for the vote-rich region to chart a different political destiny ahead of 2027. 

“I am offering myself now to lead the unity drive of our people. I am done with Raila and even if he bad-mouthes me, God forbid, he knows, he will not be forgiven,” Oparanya said.

The former Kakamega County boss accused the Azimio camp of betraying the Luhya despited them giving a sizable number of votes in the August elections.

Oparanya cited the recent EALA appointments as well as Minority leadership at the Senate and the National Assembly claiming that no Western Leader got a role. 

“I was pushing for Kiziro Justus (former MP Shinyalu) to go to EA LA but MPs were grumbling that Kizito had no money. I was wondering that MPs must also be bribed to vote,” 

“The result of that vote is that all other big tribes but the Luhya sent an MP to EALA” He added. 

The Azimio Camp nominated Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, Kalonzi Musyoka’s Son Kennedy Musyoka, Former Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Mombasa based billionaire Suleiman Shahbal.

The Kenya Kwanza Camp on the other hand nominated former Mombasa Governor Hassan Omar, Former Nominated MP David Sankok, Zipporah Kering, Geoffrey Maina and Iman Falhada. 

