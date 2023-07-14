Wycliffe Oparanya Recounts Arrest and Alleged Harassment by DCI Officers

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has shared account of the events leading up to and following his arrest on Thursday.

After being released, Oparanya, who is also the deputy party leader of the ODM Party, spoke to the media about the incident.

He described how he was intercepted by three plainclothes DCI officers in Khayega town, Kakamega county, while en route to Bungoma.

According to Oparanya, he noticed three vehicles blocking his path, all with private registration. He then saw individuals in civilian clothes stepping out of the vehicles, pointing guns at him.

The officers pulled his driver out of the vehicle and took control, while two other officers occupied the back seats.

Identifying themselves as DCI officers, they informed Oparanya that he was being taken to Kakamega for further action.

Despite his attempts to contact the Director General of DCI, Oparanya was unable to speak with him and was instead asked to provide a written statement.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the treatment he received, Oparanya stated, “I was treated like a terrorist. I didn’t like it.” He was accompanied by his lawyer, Kennedy Echesa, and Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda during the ordeal.

Echesa criticized the lack of a tangible reason given by the DCI for Oparanya’s arrest. He mentioned that the former governor was accused of leading demonstrations in Busia and Bungoma the day before the incident. However, Echesa emphasized that no concrete justification was provided by the officers.

While Oparanya has been released, his vehicle, reportedly a government vehicle, is still in police custody.

Echesa demanded the return of the vehicle within 24 hours, citing it as Oparanya’s entitlement under the Kakamega County Pensions Act of 2022.

Failure to do so would result in legal action against the DCI for alleged harassment, intimidation, and violation of the former governor’s rights.