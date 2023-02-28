You Do Not Own Kenya – Mutahi Ngunyi Tells Kikuyus 

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on the China Square Limited debate.

In a statement on Tuesday February 28, Ngunyi urged Kikuyu traders behind the move to push out China Square to go slow.

He noted that the Kikuyu traders have been protected for several decades and should let other traders enjoy the fruits of independence.

“Dear Kikuyus. You were protected by three Presidents since independence. You do not Own Kenya. Let other people, including the somalians and China People enjoy the Fruit of our independence. Nyamakima protection is over!!,” He tweeted.

Ngunyi’s remarks come hours after a group of Nyamakima and Kamukunji traders held protests outside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office seeking an audience with him over the China Square uproar.

“We wanted to demonstrate against the government following serious infiltration of our business space by foreigners, especially from China and Pakistan.

“The word about intended protests reached Gachagua who sent emissaries to us with information that he desired that we meet and dialogue, giving March 1 as the date,” Importers and Small Traders Association organising secretary Anne Nyokabi stated.

The traders are set to hold a meeting with the Second in Command on Wednesday March 1,2023.

China Square was closed indefinitely on Sunday February 25 following allegations that it was pushing local traders out of business.

“This decision has been made to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy, in order to better serve our customers and meet their needs. We are also considering the possibility of cooperating with local traders to enhance our offerings and better integrate with the community,” China Square said in a statement.

