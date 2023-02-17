You Don’t Deserve To Be An MP – Miguna Tells Peter Salasya

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has chastised Mumias East Member of Parliament over his remarks on Bomet Women Rep Linet Toto.

In a statement via Twitter on Friday February 17, Miguna told Salasya that he doesn’t deserve to be sitting in the August House.

“You are a certified idiot and doesn’t deserve to be an MP,” Miguna told salasya.

Salasya had in a tweet claimed that National Assembly deputy speaker Gladys Shollei had told him to apologize to Linet Toto after his insulting remarks during an Azimio rally in Busia.

He went on to allege that the deputy speaker threatened to never give him an opportunity to speak in the National Assembly if he didn’t do it.

He stated that the Bomet County Women Rep should respect political veterans and accept criticism when she oversteps her bounds.

“Deputy speaker Gladys Shollei I won’t apologize to Linet Chepkorir whatsoever the moment you start to attack our political father Rt Hon Raila Odinga you ruttle us and invite mudy politics ….she must accept criticism in the same weight or bigger when she crosses our lanes,” said Salasya.

Salasya had lashed out at Toto during the Azimio anti-government rally in Busia for disrespecting Raila.

This was in retaliation to the attack on Raila by the Bomet women representative.

“Alafu wale vijana vidogo ambao wanatusi Baba, kuna kengine kalichaguliwa kama hakana pesa kama Peter Salasya kanaitwa Toto. Kanaongea ati kwa Baba, ntakaweka mimba huko next week,” Salasya said.

Toto was caught on video criticizing the former prime minister over his planned demonstrations countrywide..

She stated that Raila began protesting the government before she was born and that it is time for him to cease.

“He started in 1997 before I was born. He came to 2002, 2007, 2017 and now 2022. He has always claimed his illusive presidential win has been stolen,” Toto lashed at Raila.

