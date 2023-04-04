You won’t succeed! Duale tells Raila over Koffi Annan-like talks

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has criticized Azimio leader Raila Odinga for proposing talks similar to the 2008 National Accord.

Duale accused Raila of being desperate for power and attempting to bulldoze his way into it, even in the face of losing the election.

Raila had proposed bi-partisan talks focusing on a Parliamentary approach, but he rejected claims that he was interested in a Handshake or Nusu Mkate.

Instead, he suggested talks similar to those held by UN Secretary-General Koffi Anan in 2008.

In response, Duale wondered how Raila would compare the current situation to that which prompted the 2007-08 post-election agreement.

“Raila Odinga is an exposed man desperate for power at whatever cost. How does he equate the current situation to the 2007/08 period and ask for power-sharing under a National Accord arrangement? Mr Odinga, you lost the election,” he said.

He claimed that the mass demonstrations held in the past two weeks were not motivated by the high cost of living but rather by Raila’s need for power.

Raila’s proposal included a team drawn from its ranks both in Parliament and outside Bunge to address cost of living issues, which should be a top priority. The coalition proposed a people-driven process to address the issues they are interested in.