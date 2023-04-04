Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

You won’t succeed! Duale tells Raila over Koffi Annan-like talks

By

Published

Aden Duale Photo Courtesy
Aden Duale Photo Courtesy

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has criticized Azimio leader Raila Odinga for proposing talks similar to the 2008 National Accord.

Duale accused Raila of being desperate for power and attempting to bulldoze his way into it, even in the face of losing the election.

Raila had proposed bi-partisan talks focusing on a Parliamentary approach, but he rejected claims that he was interested in a Handshake or Nusu Mkate.

Instead, he suggested talks similar to those held by UN Secretary-General Koffi Anan in 2008.

In response, Duale wondered how Raila would compare the current situation to that which prompted the 2007-08 post-election agreement.

“Raila Odinga is an exposed man desperate for power at whatever cost. How does he equate the current situation to the 2007/08 period and ask for power-sharing under a National Accord arrangement? Mr Odinga, you lost the election,” he said.

He claimed that the mass demonstrations held in the past two weeks were not motivated by the high cost of living but rather by Raila’s need for power.

Raila’s proposal included a team drawn from its ranks both in Parliament and outside Bunge to address cost of living issues, which should be a top priority. The coalition proposed a people-driven process to address the issues they are interested in.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019