Your swipe against Sakaja lacks focus, Miguna told

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna Twitter spat on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is a distasteful show of disrespect, uncalled for, and an ignorant rant with no focus.

The Canadian-based barrister, who is no strange to controversy, took to his Twitter handle to rubbish Sakaja’s efforts in the eight months of his administration as City governor expressing his displeasure at the state of Nairobi city.

Kenn Okaka, a Nairobi-based Media and Communications strategist has come to the defense of Sakaja noting that in the short duration that the Governor has been in charge, there has been a positive transformation in the city.

Okaka says that there has been significant improvement in service delivery since Sakaja was elected Governor and this, within a period of less than eight months indicated progress and was a pointer to a better administration.

Okaka acknowledged that Sakaja has not been able to achieve all his promises but expressed confidence that the county Governor was on the right track and the spat by Miguna was uncalled for and a show of disrespect from the lawyer, who unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in 2017.

“We have seen the Nairobi County Government officials hard at work in various departments and this is a mark that there is a commitment to delivering a great city from this administration that is led by Sakaja,” Okaka said.

“The county is in the process of hiring 3,500 youths to engage in cleaning activities and is planning to transform the expansive Dandora dump site into an energy power plant in an effort to have a clean environment. At the same time, the education sector has seen improvement with an increase in bursaries and scholarships for the needy students while development in the city is now easier with speedy approvals for plans and constructions,” Okaka noted.

In the health sector, under the guidance of Governor Sakaja, Health Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has been working round the clock initiating projects at County health facilities. Just recently, Mosiria oversaw the installation of a new generator at Pumwani Maternity, the provision of medical equipment at county hospitals, and even decency for the departed ones with the installation of new coolers at the county’s City Mortuary.

“The sports sector has also not been left behind as works at the new state-of-the-art Dandora Stadium is almost 90 percent done. The county also partnered with Beverage brand Hennessy to construct the Camp Toyoto basketball court all in less than eight months,” Okaka posed.

Nairobi still faces challenges like the increased number of street urchins and the escalating cases of insecurity, which is a national issue arising from the high cost of living witnessed countrywide.

Okaka said that Miguna has the right to air his views but should not escalate into personal vendetta noting that there has been significant change since Sakaja took over noting that nobody expected the city to be transformed without giving those in charge, time to work.

“Even Rome was not built in a day. The CBD might not be clean to satisfactory levels but I must admit it is much better than a few months ago with notable improvements every day every week,” Okaka said.

Genesis

Miguna Miguna in his long Twitter post said that while it is easy to transform Nairobi into a modern metropolis, the governor and his administration are busy “chasing deals and girls”.

He wondered where Governor Johnson Sakaja who was elected promising to “Make Nairobi work” is in the midst of all that is going on.

“It’s so easy to transform Nairobi into a modern clean and safe metropolis, yet our governor and his administration are busy chasing deals and girls! Where is the governor? I’ve not seen him even trying to clean the Nairobi River. Why hasn’t he initiated a Rapid Transit System that Dar did within 3 years?” Miguna added.

Miguna noted that city residents do not need one excuse after another at a time when nothing is working according to him. “We don’t need excuses. Create jobs for the well-educated but idle youth. Clean up the city. Build a light rail and transit system. Introduce a recycling and garbage incineration system. They are cheap and environmentally sound! Make Nairobi clean and safe for all residents. We deserve better. Don’t tell me “This is Africa BS!” Africa is the oldest and richest continent. She deserves much better than this.

According to sources, Miguna’s rant could have arisen from his failure to secure a senior job opportunity at City Hall for one of his relatives. “We all know that Miguna wanted to secure a senior job for his relative in the city, something which did not happen. Let him know that it’s not Governor Sakaja who refused to give his relative a job because there are procedures used by the county to employ staff and make appointments,” Our source told us.

Okaka also indicated to have caught wind of the appointment bile that burned Miguna and noted; “I have also heard that Miguna had tried to solicit for an appointment for one of his relatives at the county government. I’m sure the Governor is not even aware that Miguna’s relative was interested in a senior job in the county. Miguna and his relative should have followed the right procedure,” Okaka said.

“You do not fight people just because we think they denied your relative an opportunity, which they might not even, be aware that you had an interest in,” Okaka added.

According to verifiable sources at City Hall, Miguna, who hails from the same area as Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is working with the MCA to fight the Governor. Our sources revealed that Alai has had problems with Sakaja over extortion claims and Alai is now using his village mate to fight the Governor.