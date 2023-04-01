Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Jesus double leeds Arsenal to eight-point advantage over City

By

Published

xhaka pix
xhaka pix

rsenal continued their impressive form in the Premier League as they established an eight-point lead at the top of the table with a convincing 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool had narrowed Arsenal’s lead to five points earlier in the day, but Mikel Arteta’s men showed no signs of feeling the pressure as they comfortably cruised to a seventh consecutive league victory.

Gabriel Jesus was the standout performer for Arsenal as he replaced the injured Bukayo Saka in the starting lineup and scored two goals to help his team secure a crucial win.

The Brazilian striker had not scored since October but ended his goal drought in the first half by converting a penalty to give Arsenal the lead.

Ben White doubled Arsenal’s advantage early in the second half before Jesus scored his second goal with a clinical finish to seal the victory. Leeds did manage to pull one back through Rasmus Kristensen, but Granit Xhaka’s late header ensured that Arsenal would take all three points.

Arteta has done an excellent job of transforming Arsenal into a cohesive and hard-working unit that is greater than the sum of its parts. The Gunners have responded brilliantly after surrendering top spot to Manchester City in February and have shown a maturity and composure that has been missing in previous seasons.

Arsenal still have to travel to Manchester to face City later this month and also have tricky away fixtures against Liverpool and West Ham coming up. However, with the title race firmly in their hands, Arteta’s side will be confident of securing their first Premier League title since 2004.

Leeds, who have not beaten Arsenal since 2003, are hovering just one point above the relegation zone and will need to start picking up points quickly if they are to avoid the drop.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019