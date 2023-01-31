AFC Leopards Reveal Amount Of Money it Made From the Mashemeji Derby Last Weekend

AFC Leopards has announced that it made Over Ksh 3 million during the Mashemeji derby match vs Gor Mahia on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.

The game saw over 10,000 fans watching the game.

“Slightly over 10,000 tickets were snapped up for the weekend #MashemejiDerby, making it our most-attended match in the league this season so far. 461 of those tickets were for the VIP section and 9565 were for the terraces.

“It is another moment we thank the club fans for turning up in their numbers and making the match lively,” AFC Leopards said in a statement.

The team received Sh2,869,500 from the sale of regular tickets, and Sh461,000 from the sale of VIP tickets.

VIP tickets were selling for Sh1000, while regular tickets were selling for Sh300.

However, the statement did not take into account the expenses or the remaining balance after paying for various services.

Some Ingwe fans have claimed that the stadium was nearly full, despite the figures provided.

They also want the club to reveal the total cost of being the home team, as well as how much money the club made at the end of the day.

They also demanded that the club reveal the number of tickets printed, how much the stadium management pocketed, and how much was paid to security, ambulance, and extra personnel, among other expenses.

There were fears that Raila Odinga’s rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in the Eastlands, where he has strong support from fans of both clubs, would depress turnout.

This is after Gor wrote to his requesting the rally to be moved to another date or reschedule the time.

