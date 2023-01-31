Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

AFC Leopards Reveal Amount Of Money it Made From the Mashemeji Derby Last Weekend

By

Published

20230131 193826

AFC Leopards has announced that it made Over Ksh 3 million during the Mashemeji derby match vs Gor Mahia on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium. 

The game saw over 10,000 fans watching the game. 

“Slightly over 10,000 tickets were snapped up for the weekend #MashemejiDerby, making it our most-attended match in the league this season so far. 461 of those tickets were for the VIP section and 9565 were for the terraces.

“It is another moment we thank the club fans for turning up in their numbers and making the match lively,” AFC Leopards said in a statement. 

The team received Sh2,869,500 from the sale of regular tickets, and Sh461,000 from the sale of VIP tickets.

VIP tickets were selling for Sh1000, while regular tickets were selling for Sh300.

However, the statement did not take into account the expenses or the remaining balance after paying for various services.

20230131 193829

Some Ingwe fans have claimed that the stadium was nearly full, despite the figures provided.

They also want the club to reveal the total cost of being the home team, as well as how much money the club made at the end of the day.

They also demanded that the club reveal the number of tickets printed, how much the stadium management pocketed, and how much was paid to security, ambulance, and extra personnel, among other expenses.

There were fears that Raila Odinga’s rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in the Eastlands, where he has strong support from fans of both clubs, would depress turnout. 

This is after Gor wrote to his requesting the rally to be moved to another date or reschedule the time. 

Also Read: Gor Mahia plead with Raila to move Jacaranda rally

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019