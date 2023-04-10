Connect with us

Amount of Million Eliud Kipchoge Could Bag If He Wins The Boston Marathon 

skynews eliud kipchoge marathon 5481308

File image of Eliud Kipchoge marathon

Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge could walk away with Ksh 20 million ($150,000) if he wins the Boston Marathon slated for Monday April 27,2023.

According to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) he can pocket up to 26.7 million if he sets a new record.

“The Boston Marathon will make history as the first Abbott World Marathon Major event to offer equal $50,000-course record bonuses,” the association says. 

Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai holds the current men’s open division record with a time of 2:03:02 set more than a decade ago in 2011.

Kipchoge on March 26 announced that he hopes to run the marathon in under two hours just like the Ineos marathon .

“This is a new challenge. It is like a championship in which we need to win a gold medal,” said Kipchoge.

Also Read: How Eliud Kipchoge Makes Millions From Brand Endorsements

He has been training in Kenya with the NN Running team.

“I’m heading in the right direction towards the Boston Marathon on April 17. The training sessions are going on well, especially the long runs on our ‘Boston training route’ have been good so far. I can’t wait to take this challenge.” He added. 

The Boston Marathon route begins in Hopkinton and goes through the hills of Newton before ending downhill in Boston. It is one of the Abbott six most challenging races.

Kipchoge will compete against Kenyan athletes Evans Chebet, who won the title in 2022, and Benson Kipruto, who won in 2021.

Also Read: Details of Eliud Kipchoge’s Ksh 30,000 Unique Earphones He can’t Live Without

