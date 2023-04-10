Amount of Million Eliud Kipchoge Could Bag If He Wins The Boston Marathon 

Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge could walk away with Ksh 20 million ($150,000) if he wins the Boston Marathon slated for Monday April 27,2023.

According to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) he can pocket up to 26.7 million if he sets a new record.

“The Boston Marathon will make history as the first Abbott World Marathon Major event to offer equal $50,000-course record bonuses,” the association says.

Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai holds the current men’s open division record with a time of 2:03:02 set more than a decade ago in 2011.

Kipchoge on March 26 announced that he hopes to run the marathon in under two hours just like the Ineos marathon .

“This is a new challenge. It is like a championship in which we need to win a gold medal,” said Kipchoge.

He has been training in Kenya with the NN Running team.

“I’m heading in the right direction towards the Boston Marathon on April 17. The training sessions are going on well, especially the long runs on our ‘Boston training route’ have been good so far. I can’t wait to take this challenge.” He added.

The Boston Marathon route begins in Hopkinton and goes through the hills of Newton before ending downhill in Boston. It is one of the Abbott six most challenging races.

Kipchoge will compete against Kenyan athletes Evans Chebet, who won the title in 2022, and Benson Kipruto, who won in 2021.

