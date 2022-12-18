Amount Of Money Argentina Will Receive After Winning the 2022 World Cup 

Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup after beating France on penalties.

The Lionel Messi led team will receive $42 million besides the World Cup trophy. This is $4 million more than what France received after winning the 2018 world cup in Russia.

France who finished the runners up will receive $30 million while Croatia and Morocco will receive $27 million and $25 million respectively.

The four eliminated quarter-finalists will each receive $17 million, while the eight eliminated teams in the round of 16 will each receive $13 million.

The 16 other nations that did not advance from the World Cup group stages are set to receive $9 million each, regardless of how many points they earned in their three games.

Each country will then decide how much of the money it will distribute to the players and staff. That is usually decided prior to the tournament, with performance goals set for winning at each stage of the World Cup.

The overall prize money awarded this year is $440 million, a $40 million increase over the prize pool for the 2018 World Cup. It’s also over 15 times the entire prize money in the most recent Women’s World Cup, which was $30 million.

According to Forbes, the FIFA expects to earn $4.7 billion from this year’s World Cup, with television rights alone accounting for $2.64 billion.

Also Read: Details of Special Ball Being Used in the 2022 Qatar World Cup