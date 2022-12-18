Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Amount Of Money Argentina Will Receive After Winning the 2022 World Cup 

By

Published

20221218 224501

Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup after beating France on penalties.

The Lionel Messi led team will receive $42 million besides the World Cup trophy. This is $4 million more than what France received after winning the 2018 world cup in Russia. 

France who finished the runners up will receive $30 million while Croatia and Morocco will receive $27 million and $25 million respectively. 

The four eliminated quarter-finalists will each receive $17 million, while the eight eliminated teams in the round of 16 will each receive $13 million.

The 16 other nations that did not advance from the World Cup group stages are set to receive $9 million each, regardless of how many points they earned in their three games.

Each country will then decide how much of the money it will distribute to the players and staff. That is usually decided prior to the tournament, with performance goals set for winning at each stage of the World Cup.

The overall prize money awarded this year is $440 million, a $40 million increase over the prize pool for the 2018 World Cup. It’s also over 15 times the entire prize money in the most recent Women’s World Cup, which was $30 million.

According to Forbes, the FIFA expects to earn $4.7 billion from this year’s World Cup, with television rights alone accounting for $2.64 billion.

Also Read: Details of Special Ball Being Used in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019