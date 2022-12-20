Connect with us

Sports

Amount of Money FIFA Will Pay EPL Clubs for World Cup Players

Players who played in the 2022 Qatar World Cup are set to return to their respective clubs after the tournament ended on Sunday.

With the clubs being forced to release their players for the tournament mid-season, FIFA will pay the clubs each day that the players spend in Qatar.

According to the Athletic, the world football organization will spend a total of $209 million (Sh25.7 billion) to pay the clubs.

This amounts to around $10,000 per player for each day they were away from clubs. The reward for the semi-finals and beyond is expected to be around $370,000 per day.

The money will not only go to the teams where the players are now playing but also to teams that have contributed to the development of players since.

The money will be divided into three parts. A third will be paid to whoever had the player’s registration in 2020-21, another third for those in 2021-22, and the remainder to the club that presently employs the player.

English Premier League teams will get around $27 million from FIFA for enabling their players to compete in the Qatar World Cup.

Manchester City will receive $4 million (Sh492.3 million), while Chelsea will get $2.86 million (Sh353. 1 million).

Manchester United will bag $2.65 million (Sh326.3 million), while Tottenham will have $2.4 million.

Liverpool and Arsenal will $1.8m (Sh221.6 million)and $1.57m (Sh193.3 million) respectively.

The lowest-earning Premier League clubs from this programme will be Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

The three teams will make just £291,000 having had just two players each involved in the World Cup – with none of them making it past the group stage.

