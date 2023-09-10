Antony Suspended From Manchester United

Manchester United winger Antony Santos will not return to the red devils squad until further notice.

The club in a statement on Sunday announced the player will has been placed on a leave of absence as it reviews his alleged assault of ex girlfriend.

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations,” the club stated.

The Brazilian winger had revealed he agreed with Man United to take the leave to address the allegations against him.

“I have agreed with United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision,” said Antony.

He added,“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, I will fully cooperate with the police”.

The winger was dropped by the Brazil national team earlier this week following the claims made by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin.

Since then, two further women have come forward to claim they were physically assaulted by the Man United forward.

Antony refuted the allegations early this week during an interview with the Brazilian network SBT, he noted that the truth would eventually come out.

When asked if he had ever abused a woman, Antony replied, “Never.” I never have and will never do.”

Antony was set to return to training tomorrow, along with the other United players who were not on international duty.

