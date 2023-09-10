Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Antony Suspended From Manchester United

By

Published

skysports antony manchester united 6278100

File image Antony Santos

Manchester United winger Antony Santos will not return to the red devils squad until further notice. 

The club in a statement on Sunday announced the player will has been placed on a leave of absence as it reviews his alleged assault of ex girlfriend.  

“Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations,” the club stated. 

The Brazilian winger had revealed he agreed with Man United to take the leave to address the allegations against him. 

“I have agreed with United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision,” said Antony.

He added,“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, I will fully cooperate with the police”. 

The winger was dropped by the Brazil national team earlier this week following the claims made by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin.

Since then, two further women have come forward to claim they were physically assaulted by the Man United forward.

Antony refuted the allegations early this week during an interview with the Brazilian network SBT, he noted that the truth would eventually come out.

When asked if he had ever abused a woman, Antony replied, “Never.” I never have and will never do.”

Antony was set to return to training tomorrow, along with the other United players who were not on international duty.

Also Read: Five Highest Paid Footballers in the Premier League

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020