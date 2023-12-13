Arsenal Advances to Champions League Round of 16 After Being Held to a Draw by PSV

Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal as they earned a point against PSV in their last Champions League Group B game.

Both teams had already finished first and second in their respective groups, therefore Mikel Arteta and Peter Bosz used the chance to make a total of 13 changes to their starting lineups.

The visitors showed the impact of so many changes in the early minutes, but gradually established control and went into half-time ahead thanks to Nketiah’s clinical finish.

PSV, on the other hand, immediately restored parity via Yorbe Vertessen and were the more impressive of the two teams in the second half, despite having to make an incredible save to deny Leandro Trossard a last-gasp winner.

But, with qualifying already secured, Arteta and his teammates were focused on returning to London unhurt ahead of a hectic holiday schedule. In that regard, the job was completed.

The focus now shifts to Monday’s Champions League knockout stage draw at 11 a.m., when the Gunners will learn their last 16 opponents for the knockout stages, which begin in February.

“What I’ve seen is that we can compete at this level and we came top of the group which is very important, especially the way we did it with a game in hand. We have to win game by game and we arrive again in February.

“Overall, finishing first with a game to play we have to be really happy, close that chapter, leave it until February, and make sure in February when that chapter opens up again we are in the best possible place to compete against another top side.” Said Arteta after last night’s game.

Also Read; Bernice Kariuki: Kenyan Chef Preparing Food For Arsenal Players Quits