Arsenal Beats Sevilla as Arteta Downplays Saka’s Injury

Arsenal advanced to the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Group B opponents Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to a goal and an assist from Bukayo Saka. Four days after being humiliated by Newcastle at St James’ Park, victory was never in doubt from the moment Leandro Trossard swept home Saka’s low cross in the first half.

Saka added the second goal with a clinical finish after latching onto a pass from the similarly threatening Gabriel Martinelli in the second half, but the 22-year-old’s bright night was ruined when he limped off in the final minutes after injuring his ankle.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dismissed injury fears afterward. “It was just a kick,” he said. “I was told by the physios that he wasn’t happy to continue. He had some discomfort but, hopefully, I’m going to assume he’s going to be OK.”

Arsenal maintains their four-point lead at the top of Group B with two games remaining, thanks to a victory in which Sevilla registered their lone shot in the final minute of stoppage time. Arsenal were missing Eddie Nketiah, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus but carried an attacking threat from the start and could have lead just a minute when Kai Havertz headed oddly wide from a corner.

Arsenal had chances to extend their lead, with substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko’s stinging volley forcing a parry from Dmitrovic, but the two-goal margin was enough to guarantee a straightforward and much-needed victory after their humiliation at the hands of Newcastle.

Arteta and his teammates are presently in the Champions League knockout stages.

