Atletico Madrid Thrashes Celtic as Dortmund Beat Newcastle

Daizen Maeda was sent off as Celtic crashed to a 6-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid that all but ended their Champions League hopes.

Celtic knew a result against the La Liga side was vital if they were to have any chance of progressing in the competition before Christmas, but Antoine Griezmann’s early opener left them with a mountain to climb.

Celtic’s night took a turn for the worst when Daizen Maeda was sent off after a VAR review for a challenge on Mario Hermoso before Alvaro Morata doubled the lead before the break.

Griezmann and Morata both scored again in the second half, either side of Samuel Lino’s spectacular goal only minutes after coming off the bench.

Late in the game, Saul Niguez added a sixth goal. Atletico stay unbeaten and top Group E, while the Hoops have only one point from four games.

Eddie Howe’s selection for Newcastle’s 2-0 loss against Dortmund aroused eyebrows. It made little sense to have Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon, two of his four attacking players, on the bench.

Howe’s heavy rotation handed Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento their complete Champions League debuts, and both Dortmund goals took advantage of their inexperience.

After being booked after nine minutes, Hall could only allow Marcel Sabitzer to get past him and cross for Niclas Fullkrug’s opening goal.

Livramento, who was impressive in the attacking third, couldn’t get near enough to Julian Brandt for the second on the break.

Bringing on Almiron and Gordon in the second half did not help Newcastle in Germany.

Also Read:Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Wins 2023 Kopa Trophy