Sports

Bruno Fernandes Should be Stripped Off the Captaincy- Former United Player

By

Published

Manchester United Survives As VAR Denies Everton Late Goal

File image of Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane believes that Bruno Fernandes should no longer captain the Red Devils.

This comes after United were crushed by their archrivals by three goals in the Manchester derby.

Erik ten Hag only chose Fernandes as captain in the summer after stripping Harry Maguire’s armband, but Keane believes the Manchester United boss should raise his hands up and admit, “I got it wrong.”

“Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 percent,” Said Keane said on Sunday. 

“I know it’s a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. He is a talented player no doubt about it.

“But what I saw today – we’ve discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool – his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly. It really isn’t acceptable. From what we saw today, I’m thinking I would take that off him.” Added Keane.

“You have to start somewhere. We were talking about where do you start [fixing the problems] – the manager, board level. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that. Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain.” Said Keane.

Manchester United has been struggling this season and are currently eighth in the Premier League after losing five of their opening 10 matches.

Their only wins this season have been against Wolves, Brentford, Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Also Read: Manchester United Winger to Train Away From the First Team Squad

